Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 10,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,422. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $237.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.