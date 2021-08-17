Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Myomo stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 90.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,284,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

