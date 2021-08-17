Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 303.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

