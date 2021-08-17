Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 303.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.