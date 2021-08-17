Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

