NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $37.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.71 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $145.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.89 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,755 shares of company stock worth $7,941,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 34,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

