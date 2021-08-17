Narwhal Capital Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

