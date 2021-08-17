Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 33,356 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

