Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 33,356 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60.
- On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.
- On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.
- On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.