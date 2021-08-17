National Bank Financial Raises Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$16.00

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of PVG opened at C$12.36 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -82.95.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

