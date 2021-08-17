National Bank Financial Weighs in on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AND. CIBC increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

TSE AND opened at C$43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.51.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

