National Bank Financial Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.06.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$37.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.21. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$26.44 and a 52 week high of C$38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

