National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised Boardwalk REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.16.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$47.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.48. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

