National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 2,019.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 155,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

