National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.110-$2.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.11.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

