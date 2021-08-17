National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,742. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

