Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Shares Down 4.5%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

NEAPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Nearmap alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.