Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

