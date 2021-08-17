Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

