Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.44. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

