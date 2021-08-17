Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

