Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$19.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$21.68. The firm has a market cap of C$747.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -17.94%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

