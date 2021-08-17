Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$28.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NEO stock opened at C$19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$747.91 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.17. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.94%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

