Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTOIY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 20,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

Several analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

