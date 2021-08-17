Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Issues Earnings Results

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%.

Shares of NETE opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Net Element has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Net Element alerts:

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.