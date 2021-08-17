Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $517.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.