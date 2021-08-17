Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,256,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NLST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 811,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. Netlist has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 1,784.10% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

