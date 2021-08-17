NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Issues Earnings Results

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

