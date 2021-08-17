NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $6,946,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

