Neurotoken Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neurotoken has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

Neurotoken Coin Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

