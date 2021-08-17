New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. 4,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.