New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

