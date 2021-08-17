News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces Dividend of $0.05

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NWS opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. News has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

