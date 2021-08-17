Nexo One Day Volume Reaches $15.70 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $990.47 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003934 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00841870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

