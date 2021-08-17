NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $194.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.84.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.