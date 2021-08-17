NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 13.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,275,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Welltower by 250.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.