NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 65.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

