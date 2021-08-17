NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 336 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

