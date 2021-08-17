NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 336 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.
TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
