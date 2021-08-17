NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

