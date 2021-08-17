NextDAO (NAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 6% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.88 million and $272,012.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002537 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00127290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016020 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,102,057,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,061,824,890 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

