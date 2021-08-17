NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.