Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.