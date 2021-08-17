NIX Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $959,304.08 and approximately $70,084.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,792.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.10 or 0.06905285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $670.68 or 0.01464612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00387768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00147884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00581684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00360185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00332972 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

