Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,899. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

