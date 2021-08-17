Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Shares of LH traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

