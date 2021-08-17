Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 129,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

