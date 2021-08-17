Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $6.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,751.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,624.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.