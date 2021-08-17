NN Group’s (NNGRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NNGRY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

