NN Group’s (NNGRY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NN Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

