North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in North Mountain Merger by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in North Mountain Merger by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. North Mountain Merger has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

