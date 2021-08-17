North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,843 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.50. 157,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $204.18 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

