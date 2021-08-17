North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,030 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

